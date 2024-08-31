Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $556,483.60 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $353.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.73 and its 200-day moving average is $307.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $881,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

