Insider Selling: Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Sells C$1,198,879.20 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5450942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATH. National Bankshares upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

