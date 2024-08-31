Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $3,510,455.52 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.