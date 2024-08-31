Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 2,864 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,226,511.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $3,348,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

