Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $6,550,602.66 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Samuel Hoplamazian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of H stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.18. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

