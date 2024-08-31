Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells $467,399.14 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,381.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $663.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LQDT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.