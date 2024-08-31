Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Sells $215,043.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $215,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ RYTM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
