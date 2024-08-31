Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Sells $215,043.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $215,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 348.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

