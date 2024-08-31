Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,417 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after buying an additional 9,752,836 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,745,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 14,008,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,622,010. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.