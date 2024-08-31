Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 660 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $513.24. 1,245,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $514.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.