Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

