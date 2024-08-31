Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 6,170,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.