Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 69.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,631 shares of company stock worth $2,039,316 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.77. 606,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,781. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average is $183.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $223.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

