Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $590.20. 2,944,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,315. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $593.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $545.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

