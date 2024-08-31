Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

EXR stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. The company had a trading volume of 767,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $179.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,054. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.