Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after buying an additional 290,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after buying an additional 2,432,378 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,178,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after buying an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,205. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

