Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $757,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 126,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 39,315 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,468,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.05. 4,385,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,251. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

