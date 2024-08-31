Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $61.92. 1,962,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,579. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

