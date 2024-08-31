Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $599,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,243. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

