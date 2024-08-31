Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.61. 3,050,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $145.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.