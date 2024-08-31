Integra Resources Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857,264 shares during the period. Integra Resources accounts for approximately 5.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.97% of Integra Resources worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

