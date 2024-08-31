Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 14,342 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.59. 3,674,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.