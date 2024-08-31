Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.