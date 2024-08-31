Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $567,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 50,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 402,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 20,377,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,823,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

