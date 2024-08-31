Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $574.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

