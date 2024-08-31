Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,804 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,111. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,924. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

