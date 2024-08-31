Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,809 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

