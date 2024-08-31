Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

IBM traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

