Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys 263 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

