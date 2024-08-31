Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys Shares of 4,362 FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QJUN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $204,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of QJUN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 47,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

