Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FDEC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. 9,492 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $906.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

