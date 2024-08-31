Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $286,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 167,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,840 shares during the period.

FDL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,559. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

