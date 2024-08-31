Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $38,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,009. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day moving average is $228.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

