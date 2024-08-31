Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $1.17 Million in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.72% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YJUN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

YJUN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,217 shares. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

