Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 466 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,490,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,292. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

