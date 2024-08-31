International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

