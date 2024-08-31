International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,108,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $245,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 80.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion and a PE ratio of 144.29. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM
ARM Profile
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.