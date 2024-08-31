International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,108,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $245,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 80.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion and a PE ratio of 144.29. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

