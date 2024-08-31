International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

