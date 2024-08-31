International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after buying an additional 3,109,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,206,714 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.21 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

