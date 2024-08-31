International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.68 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

