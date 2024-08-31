International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 441,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 374,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after buying an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

