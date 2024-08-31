International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 109.65%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.