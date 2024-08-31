International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $481.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.86 and a 200 day moving average of $507.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

