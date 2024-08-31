International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

