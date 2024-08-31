International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

KBE stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.