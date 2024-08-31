International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 856 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after buying an additional 95,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $147.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

