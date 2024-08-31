International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DD opened at $84.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.