International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $565.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.