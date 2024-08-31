International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $568.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.23 and a 200-day moving average of $472.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $569.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.