International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

