International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.94

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

International Distributions Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

